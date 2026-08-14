logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hong Kong lifts full-year GDP forecast to 3.5-4.5pc

FINANCE
5 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

The Hong Kong government lifted the full-year real gross domestic product growth forecast to the range of 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent, compared with the original estimates of 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent, citing the stronger-than-expected actual outturn in the first half and the near-term outlook.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

For the first half of 2026, real GDP grew by 5.1 percent over a year earlier, the strongest half-yearly performance in nearly five years.

The city’s GDP grew by 4.3 percent in the second quarter, the same as the advance estimate, supported by the robust performance in external trade and an increase in domestic demand.

The forecasts for the underlying and headline consumer price inflation rates for 2026 are maintained at 2.5 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively, the government said.

Looking ahead, the vibrant global demand for artificial intelligence-related electronic products is expected to continue supporting Hong Kong's merchandise trade performance, while exports of services are also expected to benefit from sustained growth in visitor arrivals, alongside steady demand for financial and business services in Hong Kong, it said.

Domestic demand is expected to stay firm, supported by stable labour market conditions and solid business and consumer sentiment, the government noted.

Regarding inflation, the government said that consumer price inflation is expected to rise in the coming months as the earlier surge in international oil prices continues to feed through.

The lingering geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have increased the uncertainty of the inflation outlook, while price pressures in other areas remain largely contained, which should keep overall inflation at a moderate level, it added.

Hong KongGDPeconomyinflation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A general view shows Taipei city skyline, including the Taipei 101 skyscraper, with Songshan Airport in the foreground in Taipei, Taiwan February 23, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Taiwan projects 2026 economic growth at fastest in four decades on AI demand
FINANCE
4 hours ago
HKEX
Hong Kong stocks fall at close, SMIC up 5pc
FINANCE
5 hours ago
HKEX
Hong Kong shares drop by midday close, JD.com plunges 10pc
FINANCE
10 hours ago
A new citizen holds a U.S. flag at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony at the New York Public Library in Manhattan, New York, U.S., July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Fitch keeps United States at 'AA+', cites economic resilience amid fiscal risks
FINANCE
11 hours ago
HKEX. Singtao
Hong Kong stocks open lower, JD.com down 6pc
FINANCE
12 hours ago
Value Partners
Value Partners Asian Income Fund receives green light to join Mutual Recognition of Funds scheme
FINANCE
13-08-2026 22:15 HKT
Hong Kong exports rise 28.7pc in H1 2026, imports up 30.4pc
FINANCE
13-08-2026 20:48 HKT
China chip designer Kiwimoore plans Hong Kong IPO at US$2 billion valuation, sources say
FINANCE
13-08-2026 19:24 HKT
HKEX.
Hong Kong shares close lower, Lenovo jumps 20pc to all-time high
FINANCE
13-08-2026 16:42 HKT
Sunglasses are displayed at the reception of the fast-fashion brand Shein's office in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 15, 2025. REUTERS
Shein eyes Hong Kong market debut on August 28, source says
FINANCE
13-08-2026 15:00 HKT
Photo: FB
Record rain paralyses Narita airport transport, 4,200 stranded
WORLD
19 hours ago
Chinese woman missing in Thailand after accepting ride from stranger, embassy confirms
CHINA
12-08-2026 01:24 HKT
Kowloon Funeral Parlour sold for $473m in deal involving Bruce Lee memorial site
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.