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FINANCE

Hong Kong stocks open lower, JD.com down 6pc

FINANCE
5 hours ago
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HKEX. Singtao
HKEX. Singtao

Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Friday, partly dragged down by tech giants.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 177 points, or 0.7 percent, to 25,219.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was down by 0.6 percent to 4,763 points.

Tech shares JD.com (9618) dived 6.5 percent after posting a decline in interim profit, marking the worst performer among blue chips at open, while Meituan (3690) went down 1.4 percent.

Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) opened 1.3 percent and 1.1 percent lower, respectively.

Lenovo also retreated from an all-time high by 4.2 percent in morning trading.

In contrast, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Cooperation (0981) advanced the most among HSI constituents by 4.7 percent on surging second-quarter profit, while its peer Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) was flat at the open.

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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