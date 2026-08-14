Hong Kong stocks fall at close, SMIC up 5pc

Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Friday, as investors remain cautious about interim earnings results.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 279 points, or 1.1 percent, to 25,116, with a full-day turnover of HK$254.1 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index also decreased by 1.77 percent to 4,707 points.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Cooperation (0981) outperformed the market, delivering the best growth among HSI constituents, up 4.8 percent, while Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) dived 11.6 percent.

JD.com (9618) and JD Logistics (2618) marked the biggest losses among blue chips, down 10.4 percent and 13.7 percent, respectively, while JD Health (6618) inched down 0.05 percent.

CK Asset (1113) and CK Hutchison (0001) also fell 6.4 percent and 3.1 percent after the results announcement.

Notably, Z.AI (2513) declined 3.6 percent after the release of its new GLM-5.3 model, and its peer MiniMax (0100) plunged 12.7 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index increased by 0.01 percent to 3,927 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went up 0.45 percent to 14,354 points.