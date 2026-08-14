Hong Kong shares drop by midday close, JD.com plunges 10pc

Hong Kong stocks fell by midday break on Friday, led by a 10 percent loss in JD.com (9618).

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index decreased 236 points, or 0.93 percent, to 25,160 at noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$135.7 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index went down by 1.79 percent to 4,706 points at noon.

JD.com and JD Logistics (2618) led the losses among blue chips, down 10 percent and 12.9 percent, respectively, while JD Health (6618) slipped 4.2 percent.

CK Asset (1113) and CK Hutchison (0001) also fell 7.3 percent and 5.1 percent after the results announcement.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was down by 0.21 percent to 3,918 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index increased by 0.08 percent to 14,300 points at the midday close.