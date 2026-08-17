China’s State Taxation Administration to unify offshore trust taxation rules, CNBC reports

China's State Taxation Administration is conducting large-scale training to unify local tax officials’ interpretation of offshore trust taxation and has sent draft guidance to law and accounting firms, planning consultation meetings in the coming weeks, CNBC reported.

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Beijing is moving to clarify new tax rules for offshore trusts, issuing the Announcement on Individual Income Tax Concerning Matters Related to Offshore Trusts on July 24, which took effect immediately.

These regulations have confused China’s affluent citizens and their advisors. While they are expected to end decades of regulatory ambiguity surrounding such financial instruments, new uncertainties have arisen.

Tax advisors point out that trusts established after 2023 are subject to a 20 percent tax at the time of establishment. However, for holders of trusts that have been in place for many years – which are subject to annual recurring taxes – it remains unclear how many years' worth of trust assets they must declare.

Tax advisors also warn that many trust assets may violate foreign investment reporting rules issued in July, which could trigger review by foreign exchange authorities to determine how the funds initially flowed out of China.

Other questions abound, including whether the standard 3-to-5-year statute of limitations applies to offshore trusts established before 2023, how detailed the documentation for declarations needs to be in order to be accepted or rejected, and whether the October deadline is a filing deadline or a full tax payment deadline.

Tax advisors estimate that in the coming weeks, local authorities' interpretations of these details will largely align with those of the State Taxation Administration.

