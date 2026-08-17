logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Alphabet issues inaugural Australian-dollar bond across four maturities of up to 20 years, Bloomberg reports

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo
The Google logo is seen on the Google house at CES 2024, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 10, 2024. REUTERS
The Google logo is seen on the Google house at CES 2024, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 10, 2024. REUTERS

Google's parent company, Alphabet, has hired multiple banks to arrange its debut Australian-dollar bond offering as US tech giants have been raising funds for artificial intelligence investments in the credit market this year, Bloomberg reported.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to an email statement from ANZ Bank, as reported by Bloomberg, Alphabet may issue four Australian-dollar bonds with varying maturities, with the longest tenor reaching 20 years. ANZ Bank is one of the banks mandated to arrange this bond issuance.

Alphabet had already issued US$25 billion (HK$195 billion) in US dollar-denominated bonds earlier this month. The company has also issued bonds in Swiss francs, British pounds, euros, Canadian dollars, and Japanese yen so far this year. In addition, Alphabet has recently raised nearly US$85 billion through a share placement.

As AI infrastructure investment continues to expand, US tech giants such as Alphabet, Meta, and Amazon have already raised hundreds of billions of dollars this year to support their AI development plans. However, as bond yields rise, the market has begun to question whether these tech giants can generate sufficient profits from their massive AI capital expenditures to cover their rising interest costs.

GoogleAlphabetAustralian dollar bondAIbond

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The logo of SenseTime is seen at SenseTime office, in Shanghai, China December 13, 2021. REUTERS
China's SenseTime expects first post-listing profit amid AI frenzy
FINANCE
16 hours ago
Jim Rogers. Go Up Education Technology
Billionaire investor Jim Rogers warns of global stock meltdown as shares hit records
FINANCE
17 hours ago
A logo of Alibaba AI product QWen is pictured during a tour at the Alibaba office in Beijing on April 1, 2026.
Alibaba's AI model Qwen tops global downloads ahead of Meta, Google
FINANCE
18 hours ago
The NVIDIA logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS
Nvidia eyes investing US$3 billion in SB Energy under OpenAI data center deal, Information says
FINANCE
22 hours ago
File Photo
US to tell partners they must pick sides in AI race with China
CHINA
16-08-2026 12:49 HKT
Alphabet's logo is seen in this illustration created on September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Alphabet's SpaceX bet grows 100-fold over a decade to US$94 billion
FINANCE
14-08-2026 21:55 HKT
This multiple exposure picture illustration shows a mobile phone's screen showing the logo of Chinese AI Zhipu in Beijing on January 21, 2026. AFP.
China's Z.ai says new model nears Anthropic's Mythos 5 in cyber-defence tests
INNOVATION
14-08-2026 21:45 HKT
A general view shows Taipei city skyline, including the Taipei 101 skyscraper, with Songshan Airport in the foreground in Taipei, Taiwan February 23, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Taiwan projects 2026 economic growth at fastest in four decades on AI demand
FINANCE
14-08-2026 17:20 HKT
The DeepSeek logo is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
DeepSeek launches V4 Pro at prices up to 14 times higher than V4 Flash
INNOVATION
14-08-2026 14:48 HKT
A logo of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) is seen at China International Semiconductor Expo (IC China 2020) in Shanghai, China October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Chinese chipmaker SMIC increases prices on strong AI demand
FINANCE
14-08-2026 11:12 HKT
Cathay Pacific flight to Jakarta returns to HK after suspected engine overheating
NEWS
7 hours ago
Cathay flight lost contact after crew switched to wrong radio frequency
NEWS
14-08-2026 19:24 HKT
Police investigate viral video of woman in Hong Kong police uniform dancing with dog filter
NEWS
15-08-2026 17:57 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.