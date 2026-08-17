Yen stronger as traders rein in Fed rate hike expectations

The yen gained momentum against the dollar, largely shrugging off weaker-than-expected Japanese GDP data as traders reined in expectations the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates this year.

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The yen was 0.2 percent stronger against the U.S. dollar at 158.965 yen, on track for a second straight day of modest gains against the greenback but still firmly within its trading range of the past week, after data released Monday showed Japanese GDP for the second quarter expanded at an annualised 1.1 percent.

"The details were a mixed bag," Capital Economics analysts wrote in a research note. "GDP expanded at a decent pace in Q2 and with the government still limiting the pass-through from higher energy prices," they wrote, while a jump in government consumption "suggests that Takaichi’s expansionary fiscal policies are starting to have an impact."

The euro was up 0.1 percent at US$1.1582 (HK$9.03396), nearing a two-month high, while the British pound was 0.2 percent stronger at US$1.3556, approaching its firmest levels since May. The Australian dollar was 0.2 percent higher at US$0.7096, its strongest level since June, while its kiwi counterpart advanced 0.3 percent to US$0.5907.

Soggy U.S. data, including non-farm payrolls and gauges of price inflation for consumers and producers, have doused investor expectations of rate hikes from the Fed this year, with few clues expected from the U.S. central bank until the Jackson Hole symposium from August 27 to 29.

"Softer U.S. data over recent weeks has reduced rate hike expectations, with less than one full hike now priced for December," BNY analysts wrote. "The back end of the Treasury curve remains elevated, with some commentators attributing higher yields to credibility concerns."

Fed funds futures are pricing an implied 69.9 percent probability that Fed policymakers will hold interest rates at their next two-day meeting ending on September 16, up from a 47.6 percent chance a month ago, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was 0.1 percent lower, trading near its lowest levels of the month at 99.519.

Oil prices fluctuated between gains and losses, while U.S.-Iran talks to resolve the Middle East conflict remain stalled. Brent crude climbed 0.8 percent to US$89.21 a barrel as President Donald Trump told Americans to prepare for continued high fuel prices as a result of the war, while Iran called on the U.S. to accept defeat. Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains a trickle.

Against the Chinese yuan, the U.S. dollar was flat at 6.7409 yuan in offshore trade ahead of activity data due for release later on Monday.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was flat at US$63,038.73 while ether was up 0.4 percent at US$1,888.96.