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FINANCE

Citi hosts AI Day for secondary school students in Hong Kong

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Aveline San (middle in the front row) hosted an AI Day for students at Citi’s office alongside Citi AI mentors, Ken Lo, SEED Foundation CEO (left in the front row) and David Kwan, (right in the front row) guiding students on turning their ideas into real-world social solutions. Citi
Aveline San (middle in the front row) hosted an AI Day for students at Citi’s office alongside Citi AI mentors, Ken Lo, SEED Foundation CEO (left in the front row) and David Kwan, (right in the front row) guiding students on turning their ideas into real-world social solutions. Citi

Citi Hong Kong hosted an AI Day for the winners and finalists of the SEED Foundation IdeaPOP! 2026 social innovation competition earlier this month, bringing together Citi AI mentors and AI entrepreneurs to guide students on turning their ideas into real-world social solutions.

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The event was focused on human-centered design and the responsible use of AI, bringing their purpose-driven ideas one step closer to real-world impact, said Aveline San, chief executive and head of banking at Citi Hong Kong.

With the help of Citi AI mentors and David Kwan, founder and CEO of AI advisory platform JobsTaylor, student teams from six secondary schools worked on concept testing, building app prototypes and applying AI to enhance user experience, the bank said.

The Citi mentors also shared their own experience in using AI to raise productivity and address business pain points at work, it added.

In a fireside chat, the students also had the opportunity to learn from Miles Wen, co-founder and CEO of Fano Labs who shared his entrepreneurial journey, experience in navigating the startup ecosystem, as well as advice on dealing with challenges and setbacks. 

Organized by the SEED Foundation, the IdeaPOP! program has engaged over 3,000 students in Hong Kong since its inception in 2022. Participants have developed more than 750 technology-based solutions aimed at addressing local societal needs.


 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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