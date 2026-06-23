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FINANCE

Citi summit highlights Hong Kong's critical dual role for international expansion

FINANCE
40 mins ago

by

Effie Zhang

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From left: Joy Cheng and Clara Chan
From left: Joy Cheng and Clara Chan

Hong Kong's critical role in facilitating cross-border corporate expansion took center stage as over 120 C-suite leaders convened at the Citi Commercial Bank Hong Kong Executive Summit 2026 on June 16.

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The forum, themed "Empowering Growth Through Capital Convergence and Digital Innovation", explored investing for future growth and how mid-sized companies can leverage the city's super-connector role for outbound success.

Reinforcing this trend, InvestHK data revealed more than 310 companies had established or expanded operations in Hong Kong as of May 2026, with mainland firms accounting for more than half.

Joy Cheng, head of Citi Commercial Bank for Hong Kong, said Hong Kong serves a critical dual role as both the launchpad for Chinese companies pursuing international expansion and a strategic gateway for multinationals deepening their presence in mainland China and the region.

Discussion at the summit also focused on bridging the local AI and technology landscape with global market opportunities.

Gunjan Kalra, head of Citi Commercial Bank for Japan, Asia North and Australia, and Asia South, noted the unprecedented pace at which Asian companies are advancing and emerging as industry leaders in sectors including healthcare, advanced manufacturing, and clean energy.

Speakers at the summit included Clara Chan, chief executive officer of Hong Kong Investment Corporation, alongside executives from Klook, CASETiFY, Prenetics, Plaza Premium Group and Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group.

Citicross-borderHKICinternational expansion

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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