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FINANCE

CNCBI Q1 mainland credit card transactions jump 30 percent, with new co-branded card launch

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Zhou Yiru

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CNCBI Q1 mainland credit card transactions jump 30 percent, with new co-branded card launch
CNCBI Q1 mainland credit card transactions jump 30 percent, with new co-branded card launch

China CITIC Bank International said its mainland credit card transaction surge 30 percent year-on-year in Q1 2026 and that it has teamed up with JD.com (9618) and Mastercard to launch the CNCBI JD Mastercard® in Hong Kong.

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According to China CITIC Bank International, Hong Kong customers are increasingly practicing smart spending by seeking better value for their money, driving up the volume of cross-border travel, business interaction, and online shopping. This behavioral shift has triggered a significant rise in high-value cross-border credit card transactions, particularly for digital products, smart home devices, and household appliances. The bank expects this growth momentum to continue into the second half of the year.

The launch coincides with mainland retail giants expanding their physical presence in Hong Kong, as seen by JD's recent opening of its first offline "Hong Kong JD MALL" in Wan Chai.

“We look forward to bringing fresh experiences to customers,” said Qin Shuo, Vice President of JD Group. He noted that the collaboration aims to set a new yardstick for fintech collaboration in the Greater Bay Area, driving sales growth across online channels like the "JD App" and offline channels like "JD MALL".

The new card covers various lifestyle scenarios. Beyond JD’s own network and logistics services, it also offers rebates at Kai Bo Food Supermarket, a prominent local grocery chain.

 

China CITIC Bank InternationalCNCBIJDMastercard

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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