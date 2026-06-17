Citi launches eVouchers on Citi Mobile App, enhances digital banking experience

Citi has introduced eVouchers in its Citi Mobile App to improve customers’ digital banking experience in promoting a digital-first lifestyle.

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Launched on June 5, eVouchers in the Citi Mobile App allow customers to browse, save, and redeem eVouchers for online and in-store purchases. New offers drop every Friday and are redeemable at over 500 merchants. This dual platform engages customers broadly while enabling targeted, personalized campaigns.

Citi’s early results showed that the platform has achieved high digital engagement and more than double the average spending of the broader portfolio.

Sarah O, head of digital growth and cards and unsecured lending sales at Citibank Hong Kong, said the eVouchers strengthen daily client interactions through digital channels and support local retail activity in Hong Kong –a foundational element of the hyper-personalized digital ecosystem nowadays.

Notably, Citi's cardholder spending has seen a 34 percent year on year increase in travel and a 16 percent rise in shopping, indicating that customers are becoming more selective and intentional with their expenditures. Meanwhile, more than 90 percent of active cardholders now engage via digital channels, and over 96 percent of wealth management transactions are conducted digitally.

The latest deals are available for all Citi Cardholders in the Citi Mobile App, which are organized into four categories:

Weekly Flash Deals: Recurring offers available on a first-come, first-served basis. Highlights include an HK$8 tall-sized handcrafted beverage from Starbucks, an HK$50 S Coupon from Sino Malls (with minimum spend) and a free Asia 2-day Data SIM from Birdie.

Weekly Brand Specials: Special deals from featured brands will be unveiled, including Beans, Dab-Pa, Decathlon, Keeta, QUE, Sephora and Singapore Airlines.

Always-On Partner Offers: A curated collection of offers always available for redemption, with deals from partners like Birdie, Expedia, Hotels.com , iHerb, QUE, Starbucks and Tajimaya.

Exclusive Rewards for Mastercard Cardholders: All Citi Mastercard cardholders can unlock additional exclusive rewards, including: