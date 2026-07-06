Swire Coca-Cola and Subway's Hong Kong and Macau franchisee sign 7.5 years deal

Swire Coca-Cola and Subway's Hong Kong and Macau franchisee, Fu-Rui-Shi Hong Kong Corporate Development, jointly announced on Monday that they had signed a seven-and-a-half-year partnership agreement.

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According to the agreement, starting in July, all Subway stores and online platforms in Hong Kong and Macau will fully introduce beverages from the Coca‑Cola portfolio, including Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, Schweppes, Authentic Tea House, Aquarius and more, along with pairing recommendations and upgrade options. Seasonal and limited-time promotions will also be introduced.

Looking ahead, both companies plan to expand integrated promotions and integrate physical stores with digital channels to enhance consumer interaction and sales. They said the partnership aims to set a new standard for cross-industry collaboration and sustainable growth, with a focus on customer experience.