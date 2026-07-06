HSI rose over 250 points at market close, Kuaishou up nearly 8 percent

Hang Seng Index ended the first trading day of the week by surging over 250 points, with Kuaishou (1024) rising nearly 8 percent.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 266 points, or 1.14 percent, to 23,616 points, delivering a market turnover of HK$314 billion.

Tech gauge inched up 0.94 percent to 4,541 points.

Tech heavyweights led the gain. Kuaishou was the best performer, rising 7.98 percent following its subsidiary, Kling AI, officially began operating as an independent entity after securing a landmark US$3 billion (HK$23.4 billion) funding round.

Tencent (0700) and Meituan (3690) rose 4.82 percent and 4.68 percent, respectively. Alibaba (9988), NetEase (9999), and Xiaomi (1810) rose by less than two percent.

Pharmaceutical stocks rallied, with China Biologic Pharmaceuticals (1177) rising 6.5 percent and CSPC Pharmaceutical (1093) gaining 2.9 percent.

Sunny Optical Technology(2382) fell 7.24 percent, becoming the worst performer. BYD Electronics (0285), Lenovo (0992), and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (0981) dropped 4.13 percent, 3.94 percent, and 2.38 percent, respectively.

Biren Technology (6082) fell 5.4 percent after announcing its placing on Monday that raises HK$7.07 billion in gross proceeds