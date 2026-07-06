logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HSI rose over 250 points at market close, Kuaishou up nearly 8 percent

FINANCE
52 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo

Hang Seng Index ended the first trading day of the week by surging over 250 points, with Kuaishou (1024) rising nearly 8 percent. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 266 points, or 1.14 percent, to 23,616 points, delivering a market turnover of HK$314 billion. 

Tech gauge inched up 0.94 percent to 4,541 points. 

Tech heavyweights led the gain. Kuaishou was the best performer, rising 7.98 percent following its subsidiary, Kling AI, officially began operating as an independent entity after securing a landmark US$3 billion (HK$23.4 billion) funding round. 

Tencent (0700) and Meituan (3690) rose 4.82 percent and 4.68 percent, respectively. Alibaba (9988), NetEase (9999), and Xiaomi (1810) rose by less than two percent. 

Pharmaceutical stocks rallied, with China Biologic Pharmaceuticals (1177) rising 6.5 percent and CSPC Pharmaceutical (1093) gaining 2.9 percent.

Sunny Optical Technology(2382) fell 7.24 percent, becoming the worst performer. BYD Electronics (0285), Lenovo (0992), and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (0981) dropped 4.13 percent, 3.94 percent, and 2.38 percent, respectively. 

Biren Technology (6082) fell 5.4 percent after announcing its placing on Monday that raises HK$7.07 billion in gross proceeds

Hong KongHang Seng IndexHSIKuaishouKling AItechpharmaceuticalBiren Technology

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A general view shows the HSBC Hong Kong headquarters building in Hong Kong on June 9, 2015. AFP
Nearly 90 percent of institutional investors choose yuan market in portfolios: HSBC
FINANCE
23 mins ago
Swire Coca-Cola and Subway's Hong Kong and Macau franchisee sign 7.5 years deal
FINANCE
1 hour ago
source: online
KMB bus hits roadside tree in Sheung Shui, showering passengers with glass
NEWS
4 hours ago
Hang Seng Index edges up in midday, rising nearly 200 points
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Hang Seng Index rises as chip stocks gain, PetroChina drags on oil production hike
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Zhipu (2513) was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Jan 18, 2026.
Chinese AI startups Zhipu, MiniMax face pressure as $50b lock-ups expire this week
INNOVATION
19 hours ago
Elderly man hospitalized after falling from Tsing Yi pedestrian overpass
NEWS
03-07-2026 18:40 HKT
HKEX
Hong Kong shares close higher, Zijin Mining surges 9pc
FINANCE
03-07-2026 16:34 HKT
Hong Kong June home sales value rises 24pc
PROPERTY
03-07-2026 15:54 HKT
HKEX
Hang Seng Index rises over 350 points by midday close
FINANCE
03-07-2026 12:06 HKT
(file photo)
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
NEWS
22 hours ago
New Territories to hit 38 degrees Celsius as Typhoon Bavi approaches Taiwan
NEWS
23 hours ago
IB results: Victoria Shanghai Academy, St Stephen’s College post best-ever scores
NEWS
16 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.