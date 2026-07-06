logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Nearly 90 percent of institutional investors choose yuan market in portfolios: HSBC

FINANCE
27 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo
A general view shows the HSBC Hong Kong headquarters building in Hong Kong on June 9, 2015. AFP
A general view shows the HSBC Hong Kong headquarters building in Hong Kong on June 9, 2015. AFP

The yuan markets have been integrated into 87 percent of institutional investors' portfolios, a recent HSBC survey found, highlighting Hong Kong's offshore ecosystem and market links that facilitate large-scale yuan use.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Based on responses from more than 120 institutional investors across Asia Pacific, the survey found that 63 percent of respondents most commonly selected offshore yuan markets, followed by 54 percent choosing Connect Schemes, such as Bond Connect and Stock Connect.

With yuan adoption becoming more portfolio-led than tactical, 66 percent cited diversification as the main reason for allocating to yuan assets. China's role in global trade and investment and yield opportunities were also identified as key drivers.

As Hong Kong plans to launch Five-Year China Government Bond Futures in August amid rising demand for yuan fixed income, nearly a third of respondents see government bonds as the top yuan asset class, surpassing 24 percent in A-share equities and 14 percent in corporate bonds.

Cheuk Wong, head of macro trading, Asia, and head of markets and securities services, Hong Kong, HSBC, said the yuan market now enables investors to operate seamlessly at scale, deepening the offshore yuan liquidity pool and expanding Connect schemes to improve liquidity access, investment, and risk management.

Looking ahead, three in four institutional investors expect their yuan usage for investment purposes to increase over the next 12 to 24 months, followed by 71 percent for hedging, 62 percent for settlement, 56 percent for cash management, and 52 percent for financing. A majority of respondents also cited the China-ASEAN and Asia-Middle East corridors as having the strongest growth in yuan-linked capital flows

yuanyuan marketHong KongAsia Pacificinstitutional investoroffshore yuanConnect SchemeBond ConnectStock ConnectFive-Year China Government Bond Futures

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HSI rose over 250 points at market close, Kuaishou up nearly 8 percent
FINANCE
56 mins ago
Swire Coca-Cola and Subway's Hong Kong and Macau franchisee sign 7.5 years deal
FINANCE
1 hour ago
source: online
KMB bus hits roadside tree in Sheung Shui, showering passengers with glass
NEWS
4 hours ago
Hang Seng Index edges up in midday, rising nearly 200 points
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Hang Seng Index rises as chip stocks gain, PetroChina drags on oil production hike
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Paul Chan
Hong Kong to step up efforts to boost offshore yuan usage: Paul Chan
FINANCE
23 hours ago
Elderly man hospitalized after falling from Tsing Yi pedestrian overpass
NEWS
03-07-2026 18:40 HKT
HKEX
Hong Kong shares close higher, Zijin Mining surges 9pc
FINANCE
03-07-2026 16:34 HKT
Hong Kong June home sales value rises 24pc
PROPERTY
03-07-2026 15:54 HKT
HKEX
Hang Seng Index rises over 350 points by midday close
FINANCE
03-07-2026 12:06 HKT
(file photo)
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
NEWS
22 hours ago
New Territories to hit 38 degrees Celsius as Typhoon Bavi approaches Taiwan
NEWS
23 hours ago
IB results: Victoria Shanghai Academy, St Stephen’s College post best-ever scores
NEWS
16 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.