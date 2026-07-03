logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China to end property tax rebates for green vehicles from 2027

FINANCE
38 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
New cars, among them new China-built electric vehicles of the company BYD, are seen parked in the port of Zeebrugge, Belgium, October 24, 2024. REUTERS/Yves Herman
New cars, among them new China-built electric vehicles of the company BYD, are seen parked in the port of Zeebrugge, Belgium, October 24, 2024. REUTERS/Yves Herman

China will discontinue property tax rebates for owners or operators of energy-saving combustion engine vehicles and electric vehicles from 2027, according to a finance ministry statement on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Resuming the vehicle and vessel tax on the vehicles "helps promote tax fairness and enhances the regulatory role of tax on income distribution," the ministry said.

Under the current policy in place since 2012, the annual tax levied on qualified fuel-efficient combustion vehicles is halved while eligible hybrid cars, battery-powered and fuel cell commercial vehicles enjoy a full exemption. Pure electric and fuel cell passenger vehicles do not fall under the emissions-linked tax.

Reuters

Chinataxelectric vehicle

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (L) gestures as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on during joint press statements after their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on July 2, 2026. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)
China says Japan-India cooperation 'should not target' Beijing
CHINA
1 hour ago
Cars are being fuelled at a Sinochem-Total gas station ahead of an announced fuel price hike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Beijing, China, March 22, 2026. (Reuters)
China to cut domestic retail gasoline, diesel prices from July 4
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP This photo taken on June 27, 2026 shows US basketball player Kyrie Irving speaking in a media interview before an event with fans during his world tour with the Chinese brand ANTA titled "The Return" in Chengdu, in China's southwestern Sichuan province.
China sports brands score NBA stars to assist global ambitions
CHINA
5 hours ago
Customers dine at a restaurant in a shopping area of Beijing, China July 25, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China's June services activity slows slightly, private PMI shows
FINANCE
8 hours ago
Dark clouds are seen over the building of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, June 6, 2024. REUTERS.
Europe growth hit more by China exports than bigger trade gap, Goldman says
FINANCE
02-07-2026 17:59 HKT
Photo by WANG ZHAO / AFP This picture taken on June 15, 2026 shows a trainee using a mobile phone to take pictures during a visit of a barbecue restaurant in Yueyang, in southern China's Hunan province.
Budding chefs cook up new career at China's BBQ academy
CHINA
02-07-2026 10:59 HKT
An electronic board shows Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indices at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, 2025. REUTERS
Shanghai stocks rise on robust factory activity data, Xi's speech; blue-chips slip
FINANCE
01-07-2026 17:52 HKT
Soldiers of People's Liberation Army (PLA) march in formation past Tiananmen Square during a rehearsal before a military parade in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/file photo
Xi vows to strengthen China's military, stamp out corruption
CHINA
01-07-2026 17:52 HKT
Xinhua
Xiaomi and other Chinese smartphone companies cut shipment targets by 30 percent
INNOVATION
01-07-2026 16:52 HKT
The CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun, where damage is visible on a high floor of the exterior, in Beijing, China June 26, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
Beijing plane crash clouds China's low-altitude flights, uncovers safety gaps
CHINA
01-07-2026 16:47 HKT
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
NEWS
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT
Hundreds queue overnight for limited-edition Beyblades as early cut-off sparks backlash
NEWS
01-07-2026 12:54 HKT
source: online
500 commendations, no frontline work? Glamorous Taiwan policewoman accused of benefiting from gifted case credits
CHINA
02-07-2026 16:17 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.