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FINANCE

China's memory chip giant CXMT hit fresh record, up 6 times from IPO

FINANCE
20 mins ago
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A view of the ChangXin Memory Technologies headquarters at Konggang Industrial Park in Hefei, eastern China's Anhui province on July 27, 2026. AFP
A view of the ChangXin Memory Technologies headquarters at Konggang Industrial Park in Hefei, eastern China's Anhui province on July 27, 2026. AFP

Chinese memory chipmaker ChangXin Memory Technologies’ shares hit another fresh record on Monday, bringing the cumulative gains to over 6 times since its Shanghai initial public offering late last month. 

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Shares of the Hefei-based company jumped by 12 percent to 61.8 yuan (HK$72), compared to the offer price of just 8.66 yuan in its 57.9 billion yuan IPO, the biggest share sale in Asia this year. 

Also known as CXMT, the world's fourth-largest DRAM, or dynamic random-access memory, chipmaker with a nearly 8 percent market share last year, has surpassed tech giant Tencent (0700) as the country’s largest listed company by market value. 

The rally, driven by skyrocketing infrastructure spending that led to a global chip shortage, lifted CXMT’s market cap to 4.13 trillion yuan.

 

CXMTmemorychipmakerChinaIPO

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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