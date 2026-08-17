Chinese humanoid robot maker Unitree to list in Shanghai on August 19

China's most high-profile humanoid robot maker Unitree will make its stock market debut in Shanghai on August 19, a filing to the bourse showed on Monday.

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The company is the world's biggest humanoid-robot maker by sales and the first general-purpose robotics company to debut in mainland China.

Its humanoid robots have drawn global attention for their running, dancing and performing of martial arts and the IPO was more than 8,000 times oversubscribed by retail investors, a record for Shanghai's STAR Market for tech startups.

Reuters