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FINANCE

Chinese humanoid robot maker Unitree to list in Shanghai on August 19

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Robots of Unitree Robotics company are displayed at the VivaTech technology startups and innovation fair at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, in Paris on June 17, 2026. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
Robots of Unitree Robotics company are displayed at the VivaTech technology startups and innovation fair at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, in Paris on June 17, 2026. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

China's most high-profile humanoid robot maker Unitree will make its stock market debut in Shanghai on August 19, a filing to the bourse showed on Monday.

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The company is the world's biggest humanoid-robot maker by sales and the first general-purpose robotics company to debut in mainland China.

Its humanoid robots have drawn global attention for their running, dancing and performing of martial arts and the IPO was more than 8,000 times oversubscribed by retail investors, a record for Shanghai's STAR Market for tech startups.

Reuters

ChinaUnitreeIPOrobot

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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