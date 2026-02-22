logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Rosanna Law hopes HK tourism creates unforgettable experiences that boost repeat visits

NEWS
22-02-2026 21:57 HKT
logo
logo
logo
tourismconcertRosanna Law

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Northern Metropolis gears up for inaugural marathon to boost regional pride and tourism
NEWS
23-02-2026 22:04 HKT
Cultural chief praises stunning LNY night float parade
NEWS
18-02-2026 16:36 HKT
Rosanna Law anticipates over 50 million visitors in 2026, optimistic about Chinese New Year tourism
NEWS
01-02-2026 15:03 HKT
People visit the booth of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation at China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, China June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee
China vows to develop space tourism, explore deep space as it races US
CHINA
29-01-2026 15:00 HKT
Govt pours $6.4bn into CreateSmart Initiative since 2009: Rosanna Law
NEWS
28-01-2026 13:59 HKT
(File photo)
No Olympic bid study planned for HK as it remains national decision: Rosanna Law
NEWS
27-01-2026 17:37 HKT
More major sports events to bring positive energy to HK: Rosanna Law 
NEWS
25-01-2026 13:33 HKT
Sites reserved for sports and fencing training facilities in Northern Metropolis: Rosanna Law
NEWS
21-01-2026 20:16 HKT
HK to leverage global financial hub status to achieve national green goals: Environment chief
NEWS
18-01-2026 20:04 HKT
Olympian Vivian Kong wins tourism seat with 131 votes; rival takes 23
NEWS
08-12-2025 06:32 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.