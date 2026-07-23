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ENTERTAINMENT

Jackson Wang to make special appearance at Fencing World Championships in Hong Kong

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago

by

Liuliu Yang

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Global superstar Jackson Wang is set to return to his sporting roots with a special appearance at the Kerry Fencing World Championships 2026, the International Fencing Federation (FIE) announced on Thursday (Jul 23).

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The FIE revealed the news on social media with the caption, "Once a fencer, always a fencer," confirming Wang will attend the championships while teasing fans with the question: "When do you think he's coming?"

Before becoming one of Asia's biggest music stars, Wang was an accomplished sabre fencer who represented Hong Kong. He was once ranked No. 1 in Hong Kong's junior sabre category and among Asia's top youth fencers before leaving the sport to pursue a music career.

The Kerry Fencing World Championships Hong Kong, China 2026 is being held at AsiaWorld-Expo from July 22 to 30, marking the first time Hong Kong has hosted the sport's flagship event. More than 1,000 elite fencers from over 120 countries and regions are competing, making it one of the largest international sporting events ever staged in the city.

As a former Hong Kong fencer who has gone on to become a global music star, Wang's appearance is expected to add further significance to the historic event, highlighting both his deep connection to the sport and Hong Kong's debut as host of the World Fencing Championships.

Jackson WangFencing

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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