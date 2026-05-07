Jackson Wang featured in Hong Kong anti-scam campaign

Hong Kong’s CyberDefender, a public cyber safety education initiative, has unveiled international star Jackson Wang as the face of its latest anti-scam campaign on Thursday (May 7), aiming to raise public awareness of online scams through a high-profile collaboration.

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On its social media platforms, the campaign released a teaser featuring Jackson promoting the Scameter+ anti-scam mobile application, which includes upgraded AI-powered protection features and encourages users to stay alert to evolving online fraud tactics.

The latest version of the app provides advanced scam alerts, scam rankings, automatic data updates and expanded reporting options to help users identify different types of scams.

The campaign promotes the message of “AI protection, smart scam detection,” encouraging the public to download the app and strengthen awareness of online fraud risks.

The full 30-second advertisement will be launched on May 8 and will be broadcast on television and outdoor advertising platforms across Hong Kong, marking a large-scale promotional rollout.