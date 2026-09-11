Tiffany Young brings new notes to HK with ‘Edge of Calm Tour’

Ten years into her solo journey, Girls’ Generation star Tiffany Young is bringing her "Edge of Calm Tour” to Asia, with Hong Kong as the first stop to hear her new era live this Saturday.

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The tour takes its name from her debut solo album, “Edge of Calm,” a genre-spanning record that captures 10 years of growth.

After opening in Hong Kong, the tour will move through Jakarta, Singapore, Taipei, Ho Chi Minh City, and Bangkok, ending with a homecoming show in Seoul on December 27.

Alongside her best-known solo hits, fans will hear live debuts from the new album, which showcases the versatility she has built over more than a decade as both a K-pop group member and solo performer.

Known for her varied musical styles, Young promises audiences a night of feasting on visual and sonic experience.

Since her solo debut, Young has remained active in music and musical theater, reaching the Top 5 on Billboard's Next Big Sound chart and completing a North American tour.

Her earlier single, "Summer’s Not Over," has drawn more than 367,000 Spotify streams, while its music video has surpassed 1.8 million YouTube views—reflecting her growing influence on the global stage.