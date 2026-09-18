FAMA, Louis Cheung among stars bringing live music to Hong Kong airport

Commercial Radio 903’s travel show Sik Ga Hong Kong Air (西加航空) has moved to Hong Kong International Airport’s Terminal 2 for an eight-week special, featuring live music, travel games and guest performers.

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The airport special began on Saturday (Sep 12), with the show broadcasting live from the T2 arrivals hall every Saturday from 2pm to 3pm. Representatives from the Airport Authority Hong Kong will also join the programme each week to share insights into the airport’s operations and latest developments.

Hosted by Tse Sai-ka, the opening episode featured Wives and Husbands, made up of FAMA members C Kwan (Cheng Si-kwan) and 6 Wing (Luk Wing) and singer-actor Louis Cheung Kai-chung.

The trio shared their travel experiences and took part in games, including a challenge to pack a suitcase as close as possible to the 7kg hand-carry limit without going over.

They also put their travel knowledge to the test by watching an AI-generated travel video and guessing the destination, which was eventually revealed to be Liechtenstein.

The episode wrapped up with Wives and Husbands performing Ladies and Gentlemen live at T2.

The second episode will take place on Saturday (Sep 19), featuring singer Feanna Wong and JFFT member Har Ting-chuen. The pair will share their travel experiences and perform live at the airport.

The series runs for eight weeks, with new guests announced ahead of each episode.