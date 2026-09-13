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ENTERTAINMENT

BABYMONSTER draws over 1,000 fans at Tsim Sha Tsui appearance

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
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South Korean girl group BABYMONSTER drew over 1,000 fans when they appeared at 1881 Heritage in Tsim Sha Tsui on Sunday (Sep 13) for a fashion brand store opening.

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More than 1,000 MONSTIEZ, the group’s official fandom, packed the three-story plaza, with many fans bringing banners and other support items.

Some fans had reportedly begun queuing outside the venue on Saturday night (Sep 12), while 900 wristbands for the designated fan area were distributed on Sunday morning.

Police officers and traffic police were also deployed in the area to help maintain order.

BABYMONSTER appeared on stage at around 6pm, prompting loud cheers and screams from the crowd.

The group posed for photos with the brand’s mascot before waving to fans, blowing kisses and making heart gestures.

They also introduced themselves in English and said they were happy to meet their fans in Hong Kong.

The group left the venue after a roughly three-minute appearance.

BABYMONSTER

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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