Embracing every version of herself: Hera Chan on style, change and what’s next

For Hera Chan Hiu-wa, happiness can be found in the simplest things — from going out for coffee and spending time by the sea to buying herself flowers or simply looking up at a blue sky.

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“My happiness is very simple. It happens every day,” the TVB actress and former Miss Hong Kong winner told The Standard.

Chan was speaking at French fashion brand ba&sh’s Fall/Winter 2026 event on Thursday (Sep 10), where the collection explores spontaneity, freedom and following one’s instincts as part of its “Happy Therapy” theme.

The collection brings together relaxed and feminine silhouettes in suede, vintage leather, denim, lace and faux fur. For the occasion, Chan wore an oversized jacket over a fitted long dress, finished with ankle boots and a belt.

“The jacket feels a little boyish, while the dress is more feminine,” she said.

Asked which piece she would take home, Chan chose the long dress she was wearing.

“It is very fitted and really shows off the figure,” she said.

She was also drawn to how easily it could be styled.

“I can pair it with almost any jacket. As long as it’s a solid-color jacket, I can wear it out,” she said. “It can be styled in many different ways.”

Comfort is another deciding factor for Chan.

“It’s very comfortable. Wearing it feels almost like I’m still at home. When I go out, I feel very comfortable,” she said.

How long she can wear a piece is also one of Chan’s biggest considerations when buying clothes.

“I can imagine myself wearing this long dress for three, four or even five years,” she said.

“The most important thing is the quality and texture. It has to be easy to mix and match, because I really like putting clothes together in different ways.”

“I don’t want to wear something once and then never wear it again,” she said. “The most important thing is being environmentally conscious.”

For Chan, the ideal piece is one she can wear for years without it going out of style.

A new version of Hera

Chan’s new drama Cause of Death, filmed three years ago, is currently airing to positive reactions, giving her a chance to look back at the person she was at the time.

“Actually, this drama was filmed three years ago. When I look back at myself from three years ago, I also feel quite emotional,” she said.

She is happy to see audiences responding to the “fresh”, “spirited” and “lively” side of her in the drama.

“But at this stage, I’m already another version,” she said.

“So for every stage of myself, I hope everyone will like every stage of me.”

Her latest drama promotion was not without a few hiccups.

During one of Chan’s promotional appearances, two fans pushed and pulled at each other, while others tried to get closer to her and hand her items. Having witnessed the physical clash unfold, Chan said she was not frightened.

“No, no, I wasn’t scared at all,” she said.

Her immediate concern was making sure everyone was okay and hoping the clash would end quickly.

“I was thinking about how to solve the problem, and hoping I could talk to him clearly and reason with him,” she said.

She hopes future fan meetings can remain enjoyable for everyone.

“I hope everyone will come out happily and enjoy themselves next time, and try not to have any physical clashes,” she said.

“Every time I get to meet everyone, I really treasure it. So let’s enjoy every meeting together.”

Chan is currently filming a new TVB drama, while several other projects she has worked on are also set to air.

Her latest role, she said, is “a completely new Hera Chan,” with a slightly darker side that audiences may not have seen before.

“The filming is going full steam ahead,” she said. “I hope everyone will look forward to it.”