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ENTERTAINMENT

Alan Tam's rarely seen sister spotted at Hong Kong concert

ENTERTAINMENT
33 mins ago
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Alan Tam Wing-lun's rarely seen sister was spotted at her brother's Hong Kong concert after footage of her appearance surfaced online.

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Tam is currently performing at the Hong Kong Coliseum as part of his Alan Tam - ‘Unforgettable’ World Tour Grand Finale.

His sister attended the opening show on September 11 and was seated alongside veteran actress Helen Ma. She was also seen outside the venue after the show in a video shared online on Saturday.

Wearing a black top, jeans, and a headband, she was seen waiting for a car with Ma. She appeared relaxed as she faced the cameras.

Tam's sister was also photographed by the media inside the venue as she watched the concert.

Tam is the only son in a family of six children, with two older sisters and three younger sisters. He grew up in North Point's Healthy Village and has previously spoken about his close relationship with his siblings.

His father, Tam Kong-pak, was a Hong Kong footballer who played for South China, Sing Tao and Kowloon Bus. He also played for the Republic of China national football team in the 1930s.

Tam has described his father as a hero, recalling how he served as a transport unit commander on the Burma Road during the Second World War and helped transport supplies through dangerous mountain roads.

Tam has also said his father's strict upbringing taught him the importance of responsibility, respect, and supporting his family.

Alan Tam

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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