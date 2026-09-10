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ENTERTAINMENT

Twins bring ‘Side by Side’ concept to three December shows at HKCEC

ENTERTAINMENT
39 mins ago
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Cantopop veterans Twins, Charlene Choi and Gillian Chung, will bring their “Side by Side” concept to three shows at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from December 18 to 20, choosing a smaller venue over the Hong Kong Coliseum to get closer to fans.

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The two said Thursday (Sep 10) that the Twins Side by Side Concert will revisit lesser-known songs from their more than 20-year career, including tracks that were never promoted.

Asked why they decided to stage a Sidetrack concert, Choi said: “Because we’ve never done it before.”

Chung added that the pair had been talking about the idea for more than a decade.

Choi said Twins had released many albums over the years, but not every song had been promoted.

“There are so many hidden gems and good songs that we really want to sing for fans this time,” she said.

The choice of HKCEC was also linked to the Sidetrack concept, with Choi saying they did not want a large venue for the shows.

She cited Joey Yung’s My Secret Live as an inspiration, saying she had attended several shows and liked the closer interaction with fans.

“So this time we picked something in between — not as small as Joey’s, but not as big as the Coliseum,” Choi said.

The duo initially shortlisted more than 60 Sidetrack songs before narrowing the list to more than 40.

They expect to perform more than 30 songs, with Chung joking that adding another 10 would bring the total to around 40.

Choi also joked that many of the songs felt like new material to her because they were so unfamiliar.

The concert title Side by Side reflects the pair’s more than 20-year partnership, as well as the relationship between their Sidetrack songs and their better-known tracks.

Choi said she and Chung had stood “shoulder to shoulder” through the highs and lows of their careers.

The racing-driver outfits featured in the concert poster also tie into the concept, with Chung pointing out the connection between “side by side” and the racetrack.

Choi said the duo had tried many different looks over the years but had never dressed as racing drivers.

“We’ve never tried looking cool like this,” Chung said, prompting laughter from both singers.

Twins

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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