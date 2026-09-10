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ENTERTAINMENT

‘Air-con cleaner’ Oscar Fong on sudden fame: 95pc of DMs are from women

ENTERTAINMENT
28 mins ago
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Hong Kong artist and One Up member Oscar Fong Chi-wang (Oscar) has attracted plenty of female attention since appearing on TVB reality dating show A Date with Goddess 2, revealing that about 95 percent of the private messages he receives are from women.

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The 26-year-old air-conditioning technician went viral after the show's first episode aired, with his appearance and mixed Portuguese and Chinese heritage drawing attention online.

The revelation that he is also a member of singing group One Up prompted questions over whether he really worked as an air-conditioning cleaner, although former customers and colleagues later shared their experiences with him on social media in support of his work.

Speaking on a Metro Radio program today (Sep 10), Oscar recalled being recognized by a neighbor the day after the show aired. The neighbor had watched him grow up and called out “Keep it up!” when the elevator doors opened, which Oscar said made him very happy.

As his social media traffic increased, Oscar said he began receiving a large number of private messages. Around 60 percent are inquiries about his air-conditioning cleaning services, while 20 to 30 percent are messages of support. The rest, he joked, are “not something I can really talk about.”

On his experience as an air-conditioning cleaner, Oscar said he has encountered rude customers who treat him dismissively because he is a service worker. He said he simply assesses whether their demands are reasonable and does the required work.

Oscar also opened up about his views on relationships. He named aespa's Giselle as his ideal type and said he is open to dating women up to 10 years older, explaining that he likes feeling cared for mentally and emotionally.

He has had two relationships, lasting five years and two years, respectively. After his first breakup, his weight dropped from 60kg to 48kg, and he would return to places he had visited with his ex-girlfriend to cry, leaving his parents worried.

Reflecting on the changes since he rose to fame, Oscar said his career currently comes first. He plans to pursue more work in front of the camera while continuing his air-conditioning business to support his entertainment ambitions.

He took up air-conditioning work after finding sales unsuitable and later applied to become an apprentice. He now handles split-type, window-type and central air-conditioning systems, mainly for residential customers.

Asked about the idol he looks up to, Oscar named Jackson Wang, saying he hopes to become more comfortable on stage while bringing positive energy to audiences.

+1

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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