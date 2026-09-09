Fan Bingbing dazzles in gold at Central event; Jay Fung gives up on earrings

Chinese star Fan Bingbing dazzled in a gold jumpsuit as she joined EXO leader Suho and Hong Kong singer Jay Fung at a luxury boutique opening in Central on Tuesday (Sep 8).

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The actress paired the outfit with gold jewelry and high heels, posing for photographers with waves, blown kisses and heart gestures.

Asked what qualities are most important for an icon, Fan said freedom of the soul and having something she is passionate about are key.

“As a woman, I think freedom of the soul and having something you love are very important,” she said, adding that one’s attitude towards freedom, work and career is important regardless of gender.

On how she maintains her elegance and charm, Fan said she does not want to let down the love she has received from her fans.

“There is so much love for me, so I don’t want to let that love down,” she said, adding that she hopes to repay their support with her persistence and strength, while also giving them strength in return.

Fan also stressed the importance of craftsmanship to actors, saying that whether it is a film or a role, having a craftsman’s spirit is essential.

Fung, meanwhile, said he never expected to appear at the same event as Fan and Suho.

He said his parents often watch Fan’s films, while his mother also enjoys Korean dramas, and they were impressed when they learned he would be appearing alongside the two stars.

Despite sharing the same event, Fung said he only managed to greet Fan and Suho and did not get a chance to chat with them.

He joked that he would need to brush up on his Mandarin before having a conversation with Fan.

Fung also said he was surprised to see Suho at the event, revealing that he listens to EXO’s music and would like to exchange ideas about music with him.

“I’ve listened to his songs. Some of them are really good. I’d really like to talk to him and exchange ideas about music. I think I could learn a lot,” he said.

Known for his suit-heavy style, Fung admitted he has considered changing his image and even thought about getting his ears pierced.

However, he said his colleagues and stylist felt earrings would not suit him, so he eventually gave up on the idea.

He also considered getting a tattoo because he thought it would look cool, but ruled out getting his fiancée’s name tattooed.

“I wouldn’t tattoo a name. It’s a bit risky,” he said, adding that he had considered getting something he liked instead, but was again told it did not suit him.

“Quite a lot of people said it didn’t suit me, so forget it. I gave up!”

Fung said he would be willing to get a matching tattoo with his fiancée if she wanted one, although he admitted he has a low pain tolerance.

“Even getting a facial treatment hurts so much that I cry,” he joked.

As for getting a tattoo, Fung said he might not be able to handle the pain.

“If I really want to try it, I can get a temporary tattoo first. If it looks good, then I’ll consider it,” he said.