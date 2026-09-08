Michelle Yim responds to marriage rumors with Kenneth Ng, says she is open to marriage

Veteran actress Michelle Yim Wai-ling has laughed off rumors that she has secretly married actor Kenneth Ng Wai-kwok, saying the pair are nothing more than “very good friends.”

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Yim, 70, was asked about the rumors at a press conference on Tuesday (Sep 8), after photos of her and Ng circulated online alongside a post claiming she had “announced her marriage.”

“It’s shocking. We’re very good friends, really very good friends,” Yim said with a laugh.

Marriage rumors appear to be nothing new for the actress, who joked that she gets them “every year.”

But would she actually consider tying the knot?

Yim said she was not against marriage and would be open to it if the right person came along.

“I’m not against it. If fate brings someone along, then that’s fine,” she said, adding that she does have admirers.

As for what she looks for in a partner, Yim said being open-minded, cheerful and tolerant were the most important qualities.

Asked if she would ever make the first move, she quipped: “I’ll chase dramas.”

Yim was speaking ahead of her upcoming stage production Sleepless Moon, an original Chinese-Western opera running from October 1 to 4 at the East Kowloon Cultural Centre.

The production combines Western opera with Cantonese opera, with Yim playing the empress of the ancient Liang Kingdom and the mother of Cantonese opera actress Alis Lin’s character.

She will also perform both Cantonese opera and contemporary pop songs, and said she had specially worked with a teacher to prepare for the singing.

Yim said she hoped the production would attract audiences interested in opera, Cantonese opera and theater.

The actress also recently reunited with former classmates from the Rediffusion Television training class, whom she has known for more than 50 years.

She said the group still meets regularly, although getting everyone together can be a challenge as some are busy with work or traveling.

On veteran actor Lau Siu-ming, known as Ming Sir, who recently died, Yim recalled working with him in The Butterfly Murders, her first film with him as a leading actor.

She described Lau as a respected dance teacher who was caring toward younger performers and never put on airs.

“He was already in his 90s, so of course it’s a pity to see him leave,” she said.