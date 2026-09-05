(Exclusive) Rosita Kwok brings ‘less is more’ to CLARO at CENTRESTAGE

At 28, Rosita Kwok Pak-yin, the second runner-up at Miss Hong Kong 2020, has taken on a new role as a fashion founder.

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Just months after launching her own fashion label, CLARO, Kwok is taking on a different kind of challenge: building a brand from scratch.

She brings CLARO to CENTRESTAGE 2026 as part of Hype², a new pavilion showcasing fashion labels led by local celebrities and KOLs.

‘Less is more’

For Kwok, CLARO is rooted in a simple idea.

“Timeless,” she told The Standard when asked to describe the label in one word.

The idea began with something personal. Kwok said she has always liked striped designs but had struggled to find a particular cut and pattern she wanted. That search became one of the starting points for CLARO, with the piece eventually recreated for the label.

Stripes have since become a prominent element of the collection, with buyers quick to notice them at the booth.

Fashion designer Dorian Ho Kwok-ching, who is working with Kwok on CLARO, said the stripes could serve as a “memory point” for the young label.

“Every brand needs something that makes people remember it,” Ho said, noting that many visitors had commented that the stripes were distinctive.

The collection otherwise reflects Kwok’s preference for a clean and understated look.

“I also feel that less is more,” she said, adding that a look does not necessarily need too many different colors to look good.

Ho described Kwok’s style as simple, timeless and comfortable, with pieces that are easy to mix and match.

That approach can also be seen in the collection’s office-inspired pieces, which draw partly from Kwok’s own experience of working in an office before entering the entertainment industry.

Among the collection, Kwok picked out a few personal favorites, including a striped piece and a white design.

She also wants the clothes to be pieces people can keep wearing, rather than something suited only to one particular moment.

For Kwok, however, the challenge goes beyond creating a recognizable look.

She is not a fashion designer by training and said many aspects of building a label had to be learned from scratch.

CLARO was launched in May, and Kwok described the experience so far as fast-paced but exciting.

“I think it’s a very good learning experience for me,” she said, adding that she has enjoyed the process of building something from the ground up.

Building beyond celebrity

For a celebrity-founded label, having a recognizable face can bring initial attention, but turning that attention into a lasting fashion brand is another challenge.

Ho said Kwok had previously promoted and sold CLARO through her own social media, but the exposure was not enough to help people discover the brand quickly. For a label still in its early stages, expanding its reach will therefore be important as CLARO establishes its own identity.

Pricing is another consideration for the young label. While CLARO adopts a minimalist aesthetic, Ho said the brand’s priority was to provide customers with the best possible products, adding that prices could be adjusted as production volumes increase.

Kwok has also been exploring how CLARO can reach a wider audience through collaborations. Ho said working with other labels could help a young brand gain exposure, while allowing each brand to retain its own identity and create a different “chemistry” when combined.

The brand has also received support from fellow artists, with actor Matthew Ho Kwong-pui arriving at the event wearing CLARO. Kwok said she was happy to see friends and fellow artists wearing her designs.

A pop-up is planned for late October, giving CLARO another opportunity to reach customers beyond CENTRESTAGE.

It has been a busy year for Kwok, who is also starring in TVB drama Mrs. Revenge. As she takes on new challenges both on screen and in fashion, CLARO represents another side of her — one shaped by her own style and vision.

Asked what sets CLARO apart from other celebrity-founded labels, Kwok said she wanted to show that she was genuinely committed to the brand, rather than treating it as merchandise.

“If I can, I would spend 90 per cent, 95 per cent — definitely more than 90 per cent — of my time showing everyone that I put my heart into this,” she said.