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ENTERTAINMENT

Mainland top star Xiao Zhan sparks fan frenzy as thousands gather in Tsim Sha Tsui

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
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Mainland Chinese actor Xiao Zhan sparked a fan frenzy in Tsim Sha Tsui on Wednesday (Aug 19), with thousands of fans packing the Avenue of Stars despite temperatures reaching 33 degrees Celsius.

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Fans, known as “Xiao Fei Xia,” began arriving as early as 6am, with many dressed in red and waving flags and banners to cheer for the star.

The crowds packed five floors of a shopping mall near the Avenue of Stars, while the area outside was also filled with fans. An MTR station exit leading to the mall introduced crowd-control measures from around 2pm, with pedestrians required to take a detour to enter the shopping center.

Police erected barriers at the mall entrance and deployed officers and patrol vehicles to maintain order. No major incidents were reported.

Xiao arrived in Hong Kong with his parents on August 17 ahead of the event and was spotted by fans in Central that evening.

The appearance marked Xiao’s first public event after wrapping filming for his new drama “Ten Day Ultimatum”. As the event was held in a public area outside the mall, fans who were not invited to the event could also gather nearby, contributing to the huge turnout.

Some fans arrived hours ahead of the event to secure prime spots along the Avenue of Stars. When they spotted media filming, they raised support banners and chanted Xiao’s name.

The area was transformed into a sea of red, with fans wearing matching outfits and waving red flags and banners. Some fans wearing other colors were reportedly stopped from entering the event area.

Hong Kong media at the scene were also asked to leave by public relations staff, who said local media had not been invited to cover the event.

At around 6pm, the temporary store inside the mall was cleared and its lights switched off, prompting fans to move towards the Avenue of Stars. The crowds remained for hours, with more fans continuing to gather.

Xiao eventually appeared at around 7pm in a smart suit, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

Before his appearance, he shared a series of photos and greeted fans he had not seen for some time, writing: “It’s been a long time.”

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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