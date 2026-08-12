logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SHOWBIZ
breadcrumb-arrow
ENTERTAINMENT

Jenny Tseng finds quiet escape on her 10,000 sq. ft Taiwan farm with peace

ENTERTAINMENT
4 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

Once filled stadiums with thousands, Macau-born singer Jenny Tseng is now sharing her quiet life on a 10,000-square-foot Taiwan farm with flowers, animals, and peace of mind outside the spotlight. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Known for her outspoken character, the veteran singer has remained closely engaged with entertainment and social issues, frequently sharing sharp comments on social media despite stepping away from the camera.

In a recent post, she uploaded a video of herself driving a lawnmower along with a reflection that cut to the heart of her departure from showbiz.

"Too much gossip, too many lies, too many jealousies and set-ups," she wrote. "We can all choose positive energy from mowing the grass, feeding the chickens, planting flowers, drinking good coffee, watching shows, humming tunes, and reading books." 

+7

Living in seclusion, Tseng reportedly purchased the land in Taoyuan over a decade ago for a quiet farming life—one she said would be free from the complexities of human relationships, misunderstandings, and malice, with the added bonus of not having to wear makeup. 

The carefree attitude also leaves the singer with a youthful appearance, which she attributed to a disciplined lifestyle. 

 "Sleep by 9pm, wake at 5am. No smoking, no clubbing, no alcohol. Dinner before 6pm, nothing after," she said. She also recommended drinking plenty of water and never overeating—stopping when 70 percent full. 

For fans who still long for her voice, Tseng has recently released a limited-edition box set of her classic Cantonese albums, with only 200 copies available worldwide. The five albums, from her own label Jenfu Records, were personally curated by the singer herself—a gift for those who remember her golden years. 

Daughter carries the torch

Now in her 70s, Tseng—once a Mandopop diva—gave birth to daughter Melody Tseng via artificial insemination from her late husband, actor Alexander Fu Sheng, four years after his car crash in 1983. 

+1

Despite her laidback lifestyle, Tseng's daughter, Melody Tseng, 39, is currently pursuing a musical career behind the stage, carrying her mother's musical legacy.

Currently based in the United States, she reportedly has built a career as a concert producer for international stars, including Demi Lovato and Carrie Underwood.

Jenny Tseng

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
SB19’s Hong Kong home: Fans build a ‘Filipino MIRROR’
ENTERTAINMENT
8 hours ago
Patrick Tse's ashes placed at Po Fook Hill, joining late friends Leslie Cheung and Lydia Shum
ENTERTAINMENT
11-08-2026 05:34 HKT
Michelle Wai scoops best actress at Hundred Flowers awards for ‘The Last Dance’
ENTERTAINMENT
11-08-2026 02:13 HKT
Jennifer Tse remembers late father Patrick Tse on what would have been his 90th birthday
ENTERTAINMENT
10-08-2026 18:37 HKT
TWICE’s Jeongyeon leaves JYP Entertainment, joins sister’s agency while continuing group activities
ENTERTAINMENT
10-08-2026 16:03 HKT
Stephen Chow’s mother and sister make rare appearance at ‘Kung Fu Soccer’ premiere
ENTERTAINMENT
09-08-2026 14:39 HKT
Kacey, Kaho and Panther
Kacey Chan makes formal stage debut, admits she was ‘very nervous’
ENTERTAINMENT
09-08-2026 12:10 HKT
Japanese actress Ryoko Hirosue opens up about health and recovery in TV comeback
ENTERTAINMENT
06-08-2026 19:42 HKT
'Rest in peace, and thank you Peter': Sam Hui honors late lyricist partner in handwritten tribute
ENTERTAINMENT
06-08-2026 14:28 HKT
Kim Soo-hyun reclaims spotlight with Philippine fan meeting as underage dating case dropped 
ENTERTAINMENT
04-08-2026 21:06 HKT
Chinese woman missing in Thailand after accepting ride from stranger, embassy confirms
CHINA
22 hours ago
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
NEWS
10-08-2026 21:09 HKT
HK swaps scorching sun for a rainy week, possible typhoon ahead
NEWS
8 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.