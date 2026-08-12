Jenny Tseng finds quiet escape on her 10,000 sq. ft Taiwan farm with peace

Once filled stadiums with thousands, Macau-born singer Jenny Tseng is now sharing her quiet life on a 10,000-square-foot Taiwan farm with flowers, animals, and peace of mind outside the spotlight.

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Known for her outspoken character, the veteran singer has remained closely engaged with entertainment and social issues, frequently sharing sharp comments on social media despite stepping away from the camera.

In a recent post, she uploaded a video of herself driving a lawnmower along with a reflection that cut to the heart of her departure from showbiz.

"Too much gossip, too many lies, too many jealousies and set-ups," she wrote. "We can all choose positive energy from mowing the grass, feeding the chickens, planting flowers, drinking good coffee, watching shows, humming tunes, and reading books."

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Living in seclusion, Tseng reportedly purchased the land in Taoyuan over a decade ago for a quiet farming life—one she said would be free from the complexities of human relationships, misunderstandings, and malice, with the added bonus of not having to wear makeup.

The carefree attitude also leaves the singer with a youthful appearance, which she attributed to a disciplined lifestyle.

"Sleep by 9pm, wake at 5am. No smoking, no clubbing, no alcohol. Dinner before 6pm, nothing after," she said. She also recommended drinking plenty of water and never overeating—stopping when 70 percent full.

For fans who still long for her voice, Tseng has recently released a limited-edition box set of her classic Cantonese albums, with only 200 copies available worldwide. The five albums, from her own label Jenfu Records, were personally curated by the singer herself—a gift for those who remember her golden years.

Daughter carries the torch

Now in her 70s, Tseng—once a Mandopop diva—gave birth to daughter Melody Tseng via artificial insemination from her late husband, actor Alexander Fu Sheng, four years after his car crash in 1983.

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Despite her laidback lifestyle, Tseng's daughter, Melody Tseng, 39, is currently pursuing a musical career behind the stage, carrying her mother's musical legacy.

Currently based in the United States, she reportedly has built a career as a concert producer for international stars, including Demi Lovato and Carrie Underwood.