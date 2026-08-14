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ENTERTAINMENT

Henry Cavill film’s neon-lit Hong Kong set sparks online buzz

ENTERTAINMENT
5 hours ago
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Hollywood star Henry Cavill has been spotted filming the new Highlander movie in Central, where the production team has recreated a retro Hong Kong street scene complete with neon signs, food stalls and traditional Chinese decorations.

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The temporary set has drawn attention online, with photos and videos showing rows of neon signs, a dai pai dong-style stall and a dessert shop, recreating the look of old Hong Kong.

A “2040” sign was also spotted at the location, suggesting the crew was filming a futuristic New Year countdown scene.

Cavill, best known for playing Superman, was seen wearing a dark brown leather jacket and sporting a retro curly hairstyle during filming on Thursday night (Aug 13).

He later changed into a long coat for another scene and was seen waving to fans who had gathered to watch the shoot.

The actor also chatted with director Chad Stahelski, best known for the John Wick franchise, during a break from filming.

The production team also converted an empty shop into a traditional Chinese-style setting, complete with red lanterns and stone lion statues, adding to the contrast between the retro Hong Kong setting and the film’s futuristic elements.

Highlander is a reboot of the 1986 fantasy action film. The story follows immortal warriors who live across different periods and battle each other over centuries.

Cavill plays Connor MacLeod, an immortal warrior who has lived from the 16th century into the modern era.

The film began production in Scotland earlier this year before moving to Poland, London and Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong shoot has given fans a glimpse of Cavill at work, with his appearance in Central drawing crowds and prompting a wave of photos and videos on social media.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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