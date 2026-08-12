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ENTERTAINMENT

MC Cheung admits he ‘ate very freely’ during month-long break

ENTERTAINMENT
17 hours ago

by

Liuliu Yang

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MC Cheung Tin-fu made his first media appearance since wrapping up his five-night run at Hong Kong Coliseum last month, revealing that he had been enjoying a well-earned break — and plenty of food.

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The singer completed his “Cheung TinFu E=MC² Live 2026” run at Hong Kong Coliseum on July 11, before taking a month off to relax.

“I’ve been eating very freely for a month,” Cheung said at the launch of a new blind box collection featuring figures modelled after him at Harbour City on Wednesday (Aug 12).

He said he had been enjoying his holiday and was back to his pre-concert shape. With several major events coming up, however, he said it was time to start paying attention to maintaining his shape again.

Away from his post-concert diet, Cheung also opened up about the slightly awkward experience of recording his voice for the new figures.

The collection features three designs, each featuring voice recordings personally made by Cheung. The recordings include everyday reminders such as “It’s time to wake up, you’re still sleeping” and “It’s very hot today, remember to drink water.”

Cheung admitted that recording such simple lines was more embarrassing than expected.

“As a singer, I have quite high expectations of my voice when I’m recording without any accompaniment,” he said. “And I rarely say these kinds of things myself, so recording them was a little embarrassing.”

He even demonstrated some of the recordings at the launch, giving the audience a glimpse of his unexpected role as a talking alarm clock and hydration reminder.

The figures also feature snippets of Cheung’s songs, including “Good Time,” “The One For U” and “Pillow Talk,” with the singer personally humming the melodies.

Of the three designs — the Red-Day Reward Ambassador MC, Travel Reward Ambassador MC and a secret pet-themed edition — Cheung said the singer-themed figure is his favourite.

“Being a singer is the moment I enjoy the most,” he said.

Cheung also revealed that his bright red outfit at the event was chosen by his stylist, as red is not a colour he usually wears.

“I don’t really have a strong sense of fashion, so I leave that to my stylist,” he said.

The blind boxes can be redeemed by eligible BOC Visa cardholders at Harbour City with designated spending until September 27, while stocks last.

BOC Hong Kong Vice President Chan Man (centre), Visa Hong Kong and Macau Managing Director Paulina Leong (right) and MC Cheung Tin-fu (left) at the blind box launch at Harbour City.
BOC Hong Kong Vice President Chan Man (centre), Visa Hong Kong and Macau Managing Director Paulina Leong (right) and MC Cheung Tin-fu (left) at the blind box launch at Harbour City.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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