Hong Kong artists shine at TMEA as Zhou Shen emerges as big winner

Hong Kong artists William Chan Wai-ting, MC Cheung Tin-fu, girl group VIVA and rock band Supper Moment joined a star-studded lineup at the seventh TMEA Tencent Music Entertainment Awards in Macau on Sunday (Aug 16), where mainland singer Zhou Shen emerged as the night's biggest winner.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Hong Kong contingent was among more than 30 groups of singers and music acts featured at the ceremony, co-presented by Galaxy Macau and Tencent Music Entertainment Group at the Galaxy Arena.

Chan, MC Cheung, VIVA and Supper Moment took the stage at the ceremony, representing Hong Kong alongside leading artists from the mainland Chinese music scene.

Zhou took home three major awards, including Male Artist of the Year, Concert of the Year and the TMEA × Billboard Internationally Influential Artist award. His song Good Wind Rises was also selected as one of the Top 10 Songs of the Year.

Silence Wang was unable to attend the ceremony for personal reasons. His virtual character “Sulon” accepted his Producer of the Year and IP of the Year awards on his behalf via a video link, while Wang also received the Audience Choice Award.

His song Like a Sunny Day, Like a Rainy Day was also selected as one of the Top 10 Songs of the Year.

Zhou and Wang also have a strong connection to Hong Kong's Kai Tak Sports Park Main Stadium.

Zhou made history as the first artist to perform at the newly opened Main Stadium, while Wang is set to become the second artist to take the stage at the venue with his own show.

For Hong Kong fans, the TMEA lineup offered a strong local presence, with Chan, MC Cheung, VIVA and Supper Moment representing different generations and styles of the city's music scene.

First launched in 2019, the TMEA Tencent Music Entertainment Awards has grown into one of the major annual music events in the Chinese-language music industry, bringing together leading artists and music acts from across the region.

The seventh edition was themed “7ap to Music” and featured more than 30 groups of performers. The ceremony was held at the Galaxy Arena, a multi-purpose venue capable of accommodating up to 16,000 spectators.