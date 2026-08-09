Stephen Chow’s mother and sister make rare appearance at ‘Kung Fu Soccer’ premiere

Hong Kong filmmaker and actor Stephen Chow Sing-chi’s latest film Kung Fu Soccer held its Hong Kong premiere on Saturday night (Aug 8), with Chow joined by cast members including Carina Lau Ka-ling, Dilraba Dilmurat, Sisley Choi Sea-pui and Louis Cheung Kai-chung. The film will open in Hong Kong on Aug 13 after its mainland China release.

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The surprise appearance of Chow’s mother Ling Po-yee and elder sister Chow Man-kei became one of the highlights of the event. Ling, who appeared in good spirits, waved to reporters as she attended the premiere to support her son.

Ling raised Chow and his two sisters as a single mother after divorcing Chow’s father. Reports said the marriage ended after Chow, then aged four, allegedly witnessed his father meeting another woman at a cinema and later told his mother what he had seen.

After the divorce, Ling worked multiple jobs to support her three children. Chow’s upbringing in a single-parent family has often been cited as a major influence on his life and career.

Chow joined TVB’s acting training programme in the 1980s before becoming one of Hong Kong’s most successful entertainers, earning the nickname “King of Comedy”. His elder sister Chow Man-kei has also been involved in managing his business affairs after he established his own production company.

The rare family appearance came as Chow prepares for the Hong Kong release of Kung Fu Soccer, following its successful mainland China run.