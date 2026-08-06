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ENTERTAINMENT

Japanese actress Ryoko Hirosue opens up about health and recovery in TV comeback

ENTERTAINMENT
06-08-2026 19:42 HKT
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Japanese actress Ryoko Hirosue made a candid return to terrestrial television on Thursday, opening up about her health, recovery and outlook following a car crash last year.

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The 46-year-old appeared in a prerecorded segment on TBS morning program “THE TIME,” marking her first appearance on terrestrial television since suspending her entertainment activities. The program also aired behind-the-scenes footage from her birthday concert series, “Best Day Ever – Crescent River,” held in Tokyo in July.

During the interview, Hirosue said she decided to disclose her diagnoses of bipolar disorder and hyperthyroidism after speaking with her middle-school-aged son.

Her son told her that fans would want to understand what had happened and that suspending her activities without an explanation could leave them even more worried.

The experience also made Hirosue realize the importance of not pushing herself too hard.

“I’m not sure if I can still love show business with the same passion I had in my teens and twenties. I have felt my own vulnerability and immaturity that I realize I’m not invincible. And now I simply want to find what I can do at this moment,” she said.

Hirosue admitted that she initially wanted to turn down the interview because she did not feel ready to accept the opportunity.

However, she said she no longer felt compelled to portray an idealized version of herself and hoped viewers would instead see her as she is while she gradually takes on new projects.

Hirosue was involved in a rear-end collision on the Shin-Tomei Expressway in April 2025. She was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assaulting a nurse at the hospital where she was receiving treatment.

She disclosed the following month that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and hyperthyroidism and announced a suspension of all entertainment activities to focus on her recovery.

On April 1 this year, Hirosue announced that she would gradually resume her career while continuing to prioritize her health.

The actress rose to prominence in the 1990s through television dramas including “Beach Boys.” She later appeared in the Japanese film “Departures,” which won the Academy Award for best foreign-language film.

Ryoko Hirosue

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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