Kacey Chan makes formal stage debut, admits she was ‘very nervous’

Malaysian-born singer Kacey Chan made her formal stage debut alongside singers Hung Kaho and Panther Chan at 903 Starry Breezy Live at Ngong Ping 360, admitting that she was “very nervous” while performing in front of a large crowd.

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The Warner Music newcomer said she was nervous before stepping onto the stage, but was grateful for the opportunity to perform for the audience.

She recalled having performed at school before, but said the experience was different as she could not clearly see the audience in the dimly lit venues.

“Today, under the stars, everyone’s phones were shining brightly,” she said.

As senior Warner Music artists, Hung and Panther shared their thoughts on Kacey’s stage debut, with Panther praising the newcomer for her distinctive musical style.

Panther said she had previously shared Kacey’s new song on Instagram because she genuinely enjoyed it. She added that she had even tried singing the song herself at home and found herself unconsciously following Kacey’s vocal style.

“I think her style is very strong,” Panther said, adding that it was impressive for a newcomer to have a song that not only sounded good but also reflected her own musical identity.

Before officially releasing music, Kacey had already become familiar with the Warner Music family. Panther recalled meeting her at various Warner Music activities, including school tours and annual dinners, although she had never heard Kacey sing at the time.

Panther joked that she could only guess Kacey’s musical direction based on her appearance, saying she thought the newcomer looked like someone who would sing R&B.

Kacey also opened up about her twin sister’s musical journey, with the two siblings pursuing different paths after signing with different record companies. Having grown up singing together, Kacey said she would be open to collaborating with her sister in the future.

Newcomer learns to navigate praise and criticism

After releasing her debut Cantonese single Perfect Vacuum on July 16 without prior announcement, Kacey attracted attention online, receiving both praise and criticism.

Kacey said she understood that entering the entertainment industry meant facing different opinions. She also acknowledged that her Cantonese could still be improved and said she was continuing to learn.

Sharing advice for the newcomer, Hung said artists would inevitably encounter both positive and negative comments throughout their careers, and learning to accept different opinions was part of the journey.

He recalled that he used to feel upset when facing criticism and questioned whether he had not performed well enough. However, he later learned to trust his own judgment and focus on his own progress.

“If I know that I have improved, I don’t need to worry about whether other people think I have improved,” Hung said.

Panther added that discussions surrounding a newcomer, whether positive or negative, could help attract attention to an artist.

“If there are two different voices discussing a song, I think that is absolutely a good thing,” she said, adding that such discussions could encourage more people to listen to the song.

Beyond her own music, Kacey also brought a personal touch to the concert with Michael Jackson’s Heal the World, a song that holds special meaning for her.

“I wanted to give back to the world,” Kacey said, recalling that she first performed the song at a charity concert when she was younger.

Kacey, Kaho and Panther

Hung Kaho

Panther Chan

Kacey Chan