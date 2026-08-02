Lisa Ch'ng and Mat Yeung tie the knot in Kuala Lumpur

Malaysian actress and model Lisa Ch'ng and Hong Kong actor Mat Yeung Ming and Malaysian actress and model Lisa Ch'ng tied the knot in a grand wedding in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

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The couple began their special day with a traditional Chinese tea ceremony. Ch’ng wore an intricately detailed kua dress adorned with heavy gold jewellery, while Yeung donned a black-and-gold dragon robe.

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After completing the ceremony, Yeung expressed relief and happiness, saying the couple would head straight to the main wedding service. Ch'ng said she was moved to tears during the ritual, noting how meaningful it was to see their elders so genuinely delighted.

On family planning, Yeung revealed that he hopes to have a large family, ideally beginning with an older son to protect a younger daughter. Ch'ng praised her husband’s thoughtfulness, adding that his preference for having a son first comes from his wish to ensure their future daughter will be well cared for.

The newlyweds have postponed their honeymoon due to work commitments. They plan to return to Hong Kong and host a celebration for friends and colleagues who were unable to attend the ceremony in Malaysia.