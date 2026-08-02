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ENTERTAINMENT

Celebrities and industry figures pay tribute at Nansun Shi’s memorial

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
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More than 100 celebrities and industry figures from Hong Kong, mainland China and Taiwan gathered on Sunday (Aug 2) to bid farewell to veteran film producer and media executive Nansun Shi, who died last month at the age of 75.

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The memorial service, titled “Encore Nansun,” was held at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, with the venue decorated with blue and white flowers and featuring a black-and-white portrait of Shi surrounded by floral arrangements.

Close friends and industry heavyweights including Brigitte Lin, Tsui Hark, Tony Leung Chiu-wai and wife Carina Lau Kar-Ling, and Chow Yun-fat attended the service to bid farewell to Shi, who was widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in Chinese-language cinema.

Lin, who had been friends with Shi for more than 40 years, described her as an extraordinary filmmaker whose contributions to Hong Kong cinema could never be fully captured in words.

She revealed that she and Tsui took turns staying by Shi’s side around the clock in her final days, saying Shi “left peacefully surrounded by love.”

Tsui also paid tribute to Shi, thanking friends who organised the memorial and revealing that an electronic commemorative album featured songs dedicated to her, including works by Wu Bai, Lo Ta-yu and Lowell Lo Kwun-ting.

The memorial also attracted stars and prominent figures from across the region, including Zhou Xun, Li Bingbing, Jia Zhangke, Feng Xiaogang, Taiwanese host Kevin Tsai and actress Gwei Lun-mei, who travelled to Hong Kong to pay their respects.

Tsai, who arrived early at the memorial, previously shared a heartfelt tribute after learning of Shi’s death, recalling how she gave him the opportunity to begin his hosting career after university.

He said Shi often reminded him to stand tall and avoid hunching, a piece of advice that stayed with him over the years.

Veteran actor Sammo Hung Kam-po also attended the memorial in a wheelchair, wearing a black outfit and mask. He waved to reporters waiting outside the venue, appearing in good spirits as he paid his final respects.

Shi, who produced numerous acclaimed films and supported generations of talent, was remembered by friends and colleagues as a beloved figure in the Chinese-language film industry. Many attendees left the ceremony visibly emotional, with several wiping away tears as they said goodbye.

Tsui Hark and Brigitte Lin
Gwei Lun-mei
Li Bingbing
Kevin Tsai
Zhou Xun
+2
Feng Xiaogang
Jia Zhangke

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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