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ENTERTAINMENT

Kim Soo-hyun reclaims spotlight with Philippine fan meeting as underage dating case dropped 

ENTERTAINMENT
34 mins ago
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After a year of silence,  South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun has confirmed his biggest comeback move with a 20,000-seat Philippine fan meeting in October. 

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The announcement comes weeks after Kim resumed public activities with a new advertising campaign for the prominent Philippine clothing and lifestyle brand Bench—marking his first professional engagement since stepping away from the spotlight in early 2025.

The fan meeting invitation landed via a "Save the Date" poster on Bench's social media on Tuesday, sending Filipino fans counting down the days. 

Taking place at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila on October 2, the event will feature a talk session, stage performances, and interactive games for up-close interaction, with approximately 20,000 fans expected. 

Yet, the star already teased his comeback with a promotion video released on Sunday, where Kim flashed his signature smile to greet Filipino fans. 

"I have really missed you all so much. I'm truly happy to be back with Bench and to see you," he said. 

The video drew around 3,000 likes in two days, with fans cheering his return but voicing concern over his thinner frame. 

According to reports, the Philippines has long been one of Kim's strongest overseas markets, where insiders see the Manila event as a strategic test for a full-scale return to the Korean entertainment industry. 

Kim largely withdrew from public life following allegations that he had been in a relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor, which accused him of violating South Korea's Child Welfare Act.

Kim consistently denied the claims, while his legal team took action against those spreading defamatory rumors.

The controversy was put to rest last month when the Seoul Seongdong Police Station concluded its investigation and dropped the charges, citing a lack of evidence. 

Authorities also concluded that evidence presented against the actor by a YouTuber, including KakaoTalk chats and audio files, had been fabricated using artificial intelligence.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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