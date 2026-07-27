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ENTERTAINMENT

Donnie Yen celebrated with giant Mong Kok video tribute for 63rd birthday

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago

by

Prashan Limbu

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International martial arts icon Donnie Yen Chi-tan marked his 63rd birthday on Monday, drawing widespread celebration from devoted fans who orchestrated a massive LED video tribute in the heart of Mong Kok to honor his extensive cinematic legacy.

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The public display attracted numerous passersby who gathered to take photographs and participate in the celebratory atmosphere.

Retrospective of a legendary career

The multi-story birthday broadcast featured a mosaic of Yen’s portraits interspersed with iconic stills from his most celebrated films.

The visual retrospective spans his impressive filmography, including earlier classics like Drunken Tai Chi and Mismatched Couples, all the way to martial arts masterpieces such as Hero, SPL: Sha Po Lang, the Ip Man franchise, Chasing the Dragon, and Raging Fire.

It also highlights his recent projects and Hollywood appearances, notably The Prosecutor and John Wick: Chapter 4.

Alongside the visual tribute, fans included messages praising his martial arts spirit, professionalism, and enduring contributions to the international film industry, highlighting how his roots in Hong Kong have translated into global cinematic influence.

Mainland fans light up his hometown

The celebratory project was spearheaded by Yen’s fan base in mainland China, who arranged for the 15-second video to play approximately every eight minutes from morning until night on a giant screen opposite Langham Place on Shanghai Street.

The organizers explained that they wanted to orchestrate a highly ceremonial event in his hometown of Hong Kong to illuminate the city with birthday blessings.

They noted that the tribute also serves to build excitement for his highly anticipated upcoming John Wick spinoff movie centered around his character, Caine.

Family shares touching online wishes

The birthday celebrations also extended to social media, where Yen's family members posted their own affectionate wishes.

His wife, Cissy Wang, shared a striking photograph of the actor dressed in a formal tuxedo to commemorate the day.

Additionally, his daughter, Jasmine Yen, posted a nostalgic childhood photograph of herself in her father's arms, warmly describing him as "the best baba."

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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