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ENTERTAINMENT

Charmaine Sheh gets candid on career, memories and life at Ngong Ping celebration

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago

by

Liuliu Yang

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Charmaine Sheh Sze-man had more than Ngong Ping 360's 20th anniversary celebration to talk about on Friday (Jul 24), opening up about career milestones, treasured friendships, school-day memories and life beyond the spotlight during a wide-ranging media interview.

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Appearing in a glittering evening gown as the attraction's ambassador, the actress joined officials for the launch of the limited-time Night Cable Car experience before taking questions on everything from her latest projects to her personal life.

The event also brought back memories of another milestone, as this year marks 20 years since Sheh won her first TVB Best Actress award in 2006. She said reuniting with War and Beauty co-star Bowie Lam Po-yee for Ngong Ping 360's anniversary campaign felt surprisingly familiar despite the pair not having worked together for years, adding that she hopes they will share the screen again one day.

Away from work, Sheh smiled as she recalled returning to Heep Yunn School for its 90th anniversary celebrations. She said classmates had used AI to recreate photos of them wearing their iconic blue cheongsam school uniforms, while the school also presented her with two original uniforms as keepsakes.

Sheh also paid tribute to late veteran actor Patrick Tse Yin, describing him as someone who was always cheerful, generous and dedicated to his craft. She recalled how he regularly treated younger cast members to Korean barbecue after filming and constantly encouraged everyone on set to strive for the best performance.

The actress also laughed off reports that one of her Happy Valley properties had recently been rented out for HK$85,000 a month, thanking her tenant while dismissing suggestions that she is a "property queen." Although she owns homes in both Hong Kong and Shanghai, she said any future purchases would have to wait until she had worked a little harder.

After the interviews concluded, dozens of fans gathered outside the media area hoping for a glimpse of the actress. Rather than leaving immediately, Sheh stopped to greet supporters, posing for selfies, making heart gestures and taking group photos before wrapping up the evening.

Charmaine Sheh

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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