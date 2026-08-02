Michelle Wai receives 50 stitches after glass accident on Eric Tsang’s new drama set

Hong Kong actress Michelle Wai Sze-Nga has spoken out for the first time after suffering a serious facial injury that required more than 50 stitches while filming a new drama, while her husband later revealed the severity of her wounds.

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The 41-year-old actress was injured on Thursday (Jul 30) while filming Lies Hunter, the first drama produced by Eric Tsang Chi-wai’s new company. She was rushed to hospital after broken glass cut her left upper lip, leaving her with a deep wound that required surgery.

After returning home to recover, Wai posted on social media, thanking fans for their concern and medical staff for their help. She said the operation went smoothly and apologized to the production team and clients affected by delays to filming.

Her husband, Chau Chee-on, later gave a detailed account of the accident on social media, saying the injury was more serious than initially understood.

According to Chau, the broken glass caused a full-thickness tear, damaging the skin, lip tissue, a blood vessel and muscles. The injury resulted in heavy bleeding, while doctors also removed several glass fragments embedded in the wound during surgery.

He said Wai’s wound required careful stitching as it involved both internal and external layers of tissue. She is now in stable condition but her wound remains slightly swollen and she is taking antibiotics to prevent infection due to the wound’s proximity to the mouth.

Chau thanked the public for their support, saying Wai’s focus now is on resting and recovering before returning to work.

Lies Hunter is the first drama project launched by Tsang after leaving his role as TVB general manager and setting up his own production company. The suspense series is directed by Sunny Luk, who co-directed the Cold War film franchise.

The drama features a star-studded cast including Michelle Wai Sze-Nga, Cheng Yi, Anita Yuen Wing Yee, Tony Leung Ka-fai, Karen Mok Wan-wai, Carman Lee Yeuk-tung, Edmond Leung Hon-man and Xu Zheng.