Chow Yun-fat cuts $160m Peak house price by $60m after four years on market

Veteran actor Chow Yun-fat has slashed the asking price of his Peak mansion to HK$160 million, marking a cumulative reduction of HK$60 million or 27 percent since the property was first listed in October 2022.

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The detached house at Sunshine Villa on 48 Mount Kellett Road was initially put on the market for HK$220 million, before being reduced to HK$195 million at the end of 2024. The latest cut brings the price per square foot to about HK$62,819 for the 2,547-square-foot property, which features a 2,000-square-foot garden, a 700-square-foot rooftop and panoramic sea views.

Chow purchased the property for HK$128 million in September 2010, paying HK$50,255 per square foot – a record for the estate at the time. The house was fully renovated after purchase but has never been occupied or rented out. Despite the significant price reduction, access to view the property remains highly restricted.

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The actor has, however, made gains on other property investments. In April, he sold a three-bedroom flat at Corona Tower in Mid-Levels for HK$7.5 million, making a profit of HK$3.58 million after holding it for 31 years.

Market estimates suggest Chow holds at least seven properties across prime locations including the Peak, Kowloon Tong and Sai Kung, with a combined value exceeding HK$1 billion. He and his wife have long resided in a house on Cumberland Road in Kowloon Tong, which he bought for HK$14.7 million in 1990.

Despite his wealth, Chow is known for his low-key lifestyle, often spotted taking buses and dining at cha chaan teng.