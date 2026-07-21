Cecilia Cheung turns profile black to mourn ex-father-in-law Patrick Tse

Cecilia Cheung has paid a subtle tribute to her former father-in-law Patrick Tse, who died on Monday at the age of 89, by changing her Instagram profile picture to a black image and posting several sombre stories.

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The actress, who was previously married to Tse's son Nicholas, posted a series of black images, a Jesus statue and a black-and-white video from a moving car with mournful background music. She did not include any captions, but the posts appeared to reflect her grief.

Tse had always spoken warmly of Cheung even after her divorce from Nicholas, repeatedly calling her a "good daughter-in-law" and praising her for caring for their two sons, Lucas and Quintus. He once said he felt sorry for the three of them.

Nicholas Tse has suspended his work and returned to Hong Kong to handle his father's funeral arrangements, which are expected to be low-key in accordance with the late star's wishes.