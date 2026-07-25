Malaysian-born singer Lester Lam touched as fans sing along to new song at Ngong Ping show

Malaysian-born singer-songwriter Lester Lam celebrated a series of firsts at Ngong Ping 360 on Friday (Jul 24), including his first visit to the attraction, his first ride on the Ngong Ping Cable Car and his first performance at the venue, just months after signing with Media Asia Music.

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Lester Lam performs on stage.

Taking the stage at Ngong Ping Village for the CRHK 903 Under the Stars Concert Series, Lam told The Standard he was nervous, especially as he performed his second single, Purity, which had been released just a day earlier on Jul 23.

"I always get nervous singing a song live for the first time," he said. "But when I looked into the audience and saw fans singing along, even though the song had only been released for one day, I was really touched. They gave me the confidence to keep going."

The concert also marked Lam's first performance alongside fellow Media Asia Music artists Cloud Wan and Jay Fung. While Lam had previously sung backing vocals for Fung, this was the first time they had shared the stage as singers.

Asked about working with Fung, Lam said the singer-songwriter had long been one of his musical role models.

"When I first entered the industry, I really hoped Jay would write my first song," he said. "I've worked with him behind the scenes for years, and he's someone I really look up to. I'm so happy that he eventually wrote Not Too Sweet for me. I think Not Too Sweet really represents my debut."

Lam also named singer-songwriter On Chan as another artist he hopes to collaborate with in the future.

"We've been working together quite a lot recently, and he's been very supportive," he said. "I really admire the songs he's been writing recently. I hope we'll have the chance to write a song together."

Away from the stage, Lam also experienced his first ride on Ngong Ping 360's Crystal+ Cabin, which features transparent glass panels offering panoramic views.

"It was my first time taking a cable car in Hong Kong, and I was lucky enough to get the Crystal+ Cabin. I was really excited," he said.

Previously an independent artist known for performing English-language songs, Lam said he is still adapting to singing in Cantonese but plans to focus on Chinese and Cantonese releases for the time being.

"I'm still adapting, but I'm practicing all the time," he said. "I hope people can hear that I'm getting better and better. I really enjoy singing in Cantonese, so I'll continue releasing more Chinese and Cantonese songs."

Asked what he would recommend to fans from his hometown of Malaysia, Lam said the Ngong Ping cable car is a must-try experience.

"There are so many things to see and eat here, and of course there's the Tian Tan Buddha," he said. "I haven't had the chance to visit it yet, but when my family comes to Hong Kong in the future, I'll definitely bring them here."

Looking ahead, Lam said he is also looking forward to this year's Ultimate Song Chart Awards as a newcomer.