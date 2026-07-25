logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SHOWBIZ
breadcrumb-arrow
ENTERTAINMENT

Malaysian-born singer Lester Lam touched as fans sing along to new song at Ngong Ping show

ENTERTAINMENT
3 hours ago

by

Liuliu Yang

logo
logo
logo

Malaysian-born singer-songwriter Lester Lam celebrated a series of firsts at Ngong Ping 360 on Friday (Jul 24), including his first visit to the attraction, his first ride on the Ngong Ping Cable Car and his first performance at the venue, just months after signing with Media Asia Music.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT
Lester Lam performs on stage.
Lester Lam performs on stage.

Taking the stage at Ngong Ping Village for the CRHK 903 Under the Stars Concert Series, Lam told The Standard he was nervous, especially as he performed his second single, Purity, which had been released just a day earlier on Jul 23.

"I always get nervous singing a song live for the first time," he said. "But when I looked into the audience and saw fans singing along, even though the song had only been released for one day, I was really touched. They gave me the confidence to keep going."

The concert also marked Lam's first performance alongside fellow Media Asia Music artists Cloud Wan and Jay Fung. While Lam had previously sung backing vocals for Fung, this was the first time they had shared the stage as singers.

Asked about working with Fung, Lam said the singer-songwriter had long been one of his musical role models.

"When I first entered the industry, I really hoped Jay would write my first song," he said. "I've worked with him behind the scenes for years, and he's someone I really look up to. I'm so happy that he eventually wrote Not Too Sweet for me. I think Not Too Sweet really represents my debut."

Lam also named singer-songwriter On Chan as another artist he hopes to collaborate with in the future.

"We've been working together quite a lot recently, and he's been very supportive," he said. "I really admire the songs he's been writing recently. I hope we'll have the chance to write a song together."

Away from the stage, Lam also experienced his first ride on Ngong Ping 360's Crystal+ Cabin, which features transparent glass panels offering panoramic views.

"It was my first time taking a cable car in Hong Kong, and I was lucky enough to get the Crystal+ Cabin. I was really excited," he said.

Previously an independent artist known for performing English-language songs, Lam said he is still adapting to singing in Cantonese but plans to focus on Chinese and Cantonese releases for the time being.

"I'm still adapting, but I'm practicing all the time," he said. "I hope people can hear that I'm getting better and better. I really enjoy singing in Cantonese, so I'll continue releasing more Chinese and Cantonese songs."

Asked what he would recommend to fans from his hometown of Malaysia, Lam said the Ngong Ping cable car is a must-try experience.

"There are so many things to see and eat here, and of course there's the Tian Tan Buddha," he said. "I haven't had the chance to visit it yet, but when my family comes to Hong Kong in the future, I'll definitely bring them here."

Looking ahead, Lam said he is also looking forward to this year's Ultimate Song Chart Awards as a newcomer.

Cloud Wan, Jay Fung and Lester Lam
Cloud Wan
Lester Lam
Jay Fung
Lester Lam performs with Cloud Wan and Jay Fung for the first time.
+1
Cloud Wan, Jay Fung and Lester Lam
Lester Lam

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Charmaine Sheh gets candid on career, memories and life at Ngong Ping celebration
ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
Emperor Entertainment warns over false claims about Patrick Tse’s death and inheritance
ENTERTAINMENT
23-07-2026 20:10 HKT
Tang Wei welcomes second child, with both children born in Hong Kong
ENTERTAINMENT
23-07-2026 14:53 HKT
Jackson Wang to make special appearance at Fencing World Championships in Hong Kong
ENTERTAINMENT
23-07-2026 14:28 HKT
Mainland singer Silence Wang to stage two HK shows at Kai Tak Stadium
ENTERTAINMENT
22-07-2026 16:16 HKT
Charmaine Sheh pays tribute to Patrick Tse, recalls his warmth and generosity
ENTERTAINMENT
21-07-2026 11:57 HKT
Cecilia Cheung turns profile black to mourn ex-father-in-law Patrick Tse
ENTERTAINMENT
21-07-2026 04:03 HKT
Deborah Lee breaks silence after Patrick Tse’s death
ENTERTAINMENT
20-07-2026 21:00 HKT
Patrick Tse dies at 89, Nicholas Tse returns to HK as family announces veteran actor’s passing
ENTERTAINMENT
20-07-2026 15:48 HKT
Shawn Yue announces divorce from wife after eight years of marriage
ENTERTAINMENT
20-07-2026 14:32 HKT
Man flees Amoy Plaza watch shop with $152,000 Rolex after feigning interest as customer
NEWS
23 hours ago
HKO to issue T1 signal at 8.40pm as Noul approaches
NEWS
24-07-2026 12:27 HKT
Patrick Tse’s ashes await placement as family marks seventh-day memorial ritual
GOSSIP
24-07-2026 01:10 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.