Mainland singer Silence Wang to stage two HK shows at Kai Tak Stadium

Mainland singer-songwriter Silence Wang (Wang Sulong) will become the second mainland solo artist to headline Kai Tak Stadium when he brings his Age of Romance World Tour to Hong Kong on September 5 and 6, following Zhou Shen.

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According to the organizer, the production will feature a nine-meter-tall, 10-ton robot, an 80-meter-wide curved lifting LED screen, a 39-meter-high curved stage structure, a 70-meter-wide semi-curved open stage, and 72 lifting platforms, alongside immersive lighting and visual effects.

The concerts will feature newly arranged versions of Wang's songs, audience song requests and tracks from his latest double album, Age of Romance. Each show will feature a different setlist and onstage interaction.

The Hong Kong performances will begin at 7pm on both days. Tickets are priced at HK$1,680, HK$1,280, HK$880, HK$680, HK$480 and HK$380, with selected seats offering restricted views. Ticket sale details will be announced later.

Wang is one of mainland China's best-known singer-songwriters, with hit songs including A Little Sweet (You Dian Tian), Annual rings (Nian Lun) and One Smile Turns the World Upside Down (Yi Xiao Qing Cheng). He has also recorded theme songs for numerous popular mainland television dramas.