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ENTERTAINMENT

Tang Wei welcomes second child, with both children born in Hong Kong

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
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Chinese actress Tang Wei, 45, has welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with South Korean director husband Kim Tae-yong. The couple shared the happy news on Wednesday (Jul 22), posting a photo of the family’s hands holding together and a drawing created by the baby’s grandfather.

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According to mainland media, both of the couple’s children were born in Hong Kong. They had their first child, daughter Summer, in 2016.

Tang shared the update on social media, quoting her daughter Summer as saying, “We are ‘horse’ly starting our first trip as a family of four.” The message reflected the young girl’s excitement about becoming an older sister.

The actress revealed in late April 2026 that she was expecting her second child, describing the pregnancy as a “big surprise” but saying her family was looking forward to the new arrival.

Tang and Kim first met while working on the 2010 film Late Autumn and tied the knot in 2014. 

The couple has kept their family life relatively private over the years. Although there have been previous reports speculating about their marriage, Tang has said their relationship remained stable. The arrival of their son now makes them a family of four, with fans sending congratulations online.

Tang Wei

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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