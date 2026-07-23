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ENTERTAINMENT

Emperor Entertainment warns over false claims about Patrick Tse’s death and inheritance

ENTERTAINMENT
46 mins ago
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Emperor Entertainment Group has warned against online rumors about the late actor Patrick Tse Yin’s cause of death and inheritance arrangements, saying the false claims had defamed his son, singer-actor Nicholas Tse Ting-fung.

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Emperor Entertainment Group chief executive Mani Fok Man-hei posted the statement on her Instagram account on Thursday (July 23), saying the company had found that some online users had fabricated claims about Tse’s “cause of death” and “inheritance distribution”.

Tse, better known as “Fourth Brother”, died on July 16 at the age of 89. The family had hoped to handle his funeral arrangements privately, according to the statement.

The company said the false and malicious information had caused misunderstandings and prompted some netizens to make defamatory comments about Nicholas Tse.

“Deceased individuals’ reputation, privacy and dignity should be protected by law and respected by society,” Emperor Entertainment said, adding that fabricating facts, distorting the truth, maliciously attacking others or using a deceased person’s name to create controversy constituted infringement.

The company urged those responsible to immediately stop spreading the rumours and remove any related false content or reports.

It warned that Emperor Entertainment and Nicholas Tse reserved the right to take legal action against anyone who continued to spread false information.

“May the deceased rest in peace. We hope the public will treat his legacy with kindness and respect, and refrain from tarnishing his reputation with untrue claims,” the statement said.

Patrick Tse

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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